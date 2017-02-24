Funding secured to replace Second Avenue Bridge in Fayetteville.

The Town of Fayetteville, WV is working to replace a bridge that gave residents access to the downtown area. Superintendent Bill Lanham said the town was awarded at $700,000 Off System Bridge grant to replace the old Second Avenue Bridge, which was removed in 2014 due to structural issues. Lanham said the old bridge was a vital link that residents used to cross over Route 16 and access the New River Pedestrian Bridge to get over U.S. Route 19.

The town had to provide $150,000 for the 80/20 grant. The town council approved the payment during a special meeting. Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways are working on the engineering phase of the project. Lanham expects that the Second Avenue Bridge might be completed by the early spring of 2018.