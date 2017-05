The Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department lost a long time member this week.



The department announced on their Facebook page that lifelong member and former Chief Johnny Mann passed away on Wednesday, February 22nd.



Comments on Facebook and Mann's obituary were filled with kind words and love for the former Chief and his family. The calling hours are set for 6 to 8pm Friday and the funeral is set for 2pm Saturday, February 25th, at the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department.