Tickets on Sale for 11th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

We're just a few weeks away from spring and that means the 11th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is just around the corner.



This years event is set for Saturday, April 8th. As usual, it will feature thousands of chocolate tastings. Tickets are now on sale at LewisburgChocolateFestival.com.



This year, proceeds from tickets sales will go to the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley. It's an organization that played a key role in helping after the June floods. "It's a great way to come out and not only get some chocolate but also maybe feel good. The area has recovered pretty well, but every little bit helps. And, of course, with the Greenbrier Valley United Way it is our biggest fundraiser for the entire year so, if we can have another really, really good year, that's all the better," says Greenbrier Valley CVB Media Manager, and President of the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, Kristi Godby.

Right now, tickets can only be bought online. In a few weeks, tickets will be on sale at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center. They are $1.00 per ticket. Each ticket gets you one tasting.