Former NBA Player Aims to Restore Old Bolling School in Lewisburg

For former NBA player Bimbo Coles, opening the doors to the old Bolling School in Lewisburg, feels a lot like opening the door to his past. "A lot of us played recreational basketball, we learned how to play basketball here, so it's just a big part of our community," says Coles.

Since his early days here, a lot has changed. The school shut down, and the building changed ownership a few times. Now, it's Coles GROW Project that may have the keys to making changes. Coles adds, "we can use it for basketball practice and some games from time to time. We want to do a museum in it of the history of the Bolling School and Black History and then just do tons of other things inside of it."

No matter the history behind it, restoring the building has been no layup. Bimbo and his team have worked on painting and cleaning up the space, and while the bones of the building are solid, they have still had to jump through hoops to make sure the final product is a slam dunk.

"Our biggest hurdle early on was the zoning because it's zoned educational, and some of the things we were going to do with recreation didn't fall under that umbrella. The Planning Commission and the Mayor and the City of Lewisburg we're working with, and they're very very supportive of what we're trying to do now," explains Coles.

With a zoning solution reached, it's fourth quarter time for Bimbo and his team. He says finishing the project comes down to one thing- finding funding. The team has established a Go Fund Me account at GoFundMe.com/theBollingSchool.

They hope to have the gymnasium at the Bolling School finished by next basketball season.