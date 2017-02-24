West Virginia district gets $1.9M for flood protection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a $1.9 million grant to the state.

According to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the funds will be used by the Nicholas County School District for protective measures to secure temporary facilities destroyed or damaged in flooding last June.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.