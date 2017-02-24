West Virginia district gets $1.9M for flood protection - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia district gets $1.9M for flood protection

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a $1.9 million grant to the state.

According to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the funds will be used by the Nicholas County School District for protective measures to secure temporary facilities destroyed or damaged in flooding last June.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.