Another appeal from Don Blankenship denied

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship made another attempt to appeal his federal conviction. This time he was asking for a full re-hearing of his appeal. The Fourth Federal District Court of Appeals denied that request on Feb. 24, 2017. This was continuation of efforts from Feb. 10 where Blankenship's attorneys tried to vacate a ruling issued on Jan. 19 that affirmed Blankenship's misdemeanor sentencing.

Blankenship was sentenced to 1 year in prison on a conspiracy charge in connection with the explosion that killed 29 coal miners at the Upper Big Branch Mine on April 5, 2010. He reported to Taft Federal Prison in California in May 2016. He is set to be released on May 10.