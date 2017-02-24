FOUND: Amber Alert for 7 year old canceled

7-year-old Aylin Hernandez is the subject of an AMBER ALERT and is believed to be in extreme danger

11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 UPDATE:

The Amber Alert for Aylin Hernandez was canceled by the Virginia State Police after the young girl was found safe in Pennsylvania.

ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who was taken from Bridgeport, CT. Aylin Hernandez, 7, was taken at around 2:35 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be headed south.

The suspect in the case, Oscar Hernandez is believed to have stabbed and killed a person at the home where the young girl was staying and drove away from the scene with Aylin. They are believed to be traveling in a Grey Hyundai Elantra with an New York license plate.

Aylin is 4-feet tall and weighs 55-pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.. Oscar Hernandez is 39,-years-old. He stands 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and also has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD). Calls can also be made to the Bridgeport, CT Police Department at 203-576-7671.