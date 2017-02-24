Virginia lawmaker leaves gun in General Assembly room - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

A Virginia state senator said she found a colleague's loaded handgun unattended on a chair in a conference room in the General Assembly building. State Sen. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, said she found the holstered gun on Monday. She said she showed the gun to members of a subcommittee, and a state trooper there returned the weapon to its owner, Republican State Sen. John Cosgrove Jr.

Cosgrove said he had clipped the new holster next to his pants instead of his belt. He said he lost possession of the gun for about 20 minutes, and the weapon didn't have a bullet in the chamber and the safety was on.

