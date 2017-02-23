Craft Celebrates Bill of Rights

Celebrating the 225th anniversary of the Bill of Rights, that was the topic of conversation tonight at the Craft Memorial library in Bluefield.

Concord University Professor Dr. Terry Mullins served as the guest speaker for the special event.

During his presentation he stressed the importance of educating the community on the Bill Of Rights and its significance to American history

"I think the bill of rights is so significant in this day and age for us to understand where our rights come from and how they originated

and perhaps even more significantly what those rights mean to individuals in the 21 century," Mullins said.



The history presentation was put on with the help of the national archives and the west Virginia humanities council.