Local Special Olympics teams hit the hardwood.

The Special Olympics basketball teams from Raleigh and Fayette County took the court Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017. 

Both teams came out to WVU Tech this evening to scrimmage each other in preparation for their biggest tournament of the season coming up in March. They also practice skills to better their individual talent.

Raleigh and Fayette's coaches have relatives who play on the team and both say it is rewarding to be a part of the Special Olympics 

"They look forward to it every Tuesday and Thursday. They enjoy it, they enjoy coming out and meeting each other,having fun," said Buster Broadnax, Raleigh County Head Coach.

Patrick Bragg, Fayette County Assistant Coach, added, "There is no better feeling in the world. Just watching them smile and laugh. They see you walk in, all of them run up to you give you a hug, a high five. They love it."

Raleigh and Fayette each ranked in the top three at Regionals last week. Both teams will head up to Morgantown for the State Tournament on March 11th and 12th. 
 


 

