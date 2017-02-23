Local Special Olympics teams hit the hardwood.

Kentucky will travel to West Virginia and Kansas will host Texas A&M in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The WVU Coach's Caravan made it's annual stop in Beckley, WV on Thursday, May 25th. The coaches stopped in at Calacino's for a few hours to meet and greet some of their biggest fans. Head football coach, Dana Holgorsen, basketball coach, Bob Huggins, Athletic Director Shane Lyons along with a number of others signed autographs and talked about their upcoming seasons.
Kentucky will host Virginia Tech next season in the first meeting between the schools since the Wildcats beat the Hokies in the 1996 NCAA second round on their way to the national championship.
Concord University Junior infielder was selected as the Mountain East Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. Frazier and the Mountain Lions took three of four games against the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers over the weekend where Frazier batted 8-for-13.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
