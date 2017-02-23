ATV accident kills 10-year-old boy in Mercer County

A 10-year-old boy is dead after a Utility Task Vehicle Accident in Montcalm. Mercer County dispatchers received the call around 7 p.m Thursday at the intersection of Lonesome Pine Road and Browning School Road.

Mercer County Sheriffs, State Police, Bluefield Rescue Squad and Montcalm Fire Department responded to the incident. Deputies said the vehicle rolled over on the child, but was moved off of him. They started giving the child CPR when they arrived.

The boy was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he later died.



The name of the victim and the cause of the accident have not been released.

