City of Bluefield educates youth on starting a business

This week is National Entrepreneurship Week and as result the City of Bluefield, West Virginia is hosting a series of networking events to promote economic development in the area. Thursday night The Clover Club played host to "Meet the Millennial" an event aimed at educating youth on how to successfully start a business.

Travis Harry owns The Big Whiskey BBQ Company in the heart of Bluefield. What started out as a trailer business is now considered a hot spot known for its phenomenal BBQ. It's is now on its way to expanding into Princeton and other locations throughout the mountain state. But according to Harry getting to this point of success didn't come easy.



"We've had our failures since you know every business owner should experience failures but don't be afraid of failure because that's where you can really show where you can succeed in life," he said. That was just one of the tips for success Harry and a dozen other business owners shared with a group of students from Bluefield College.



Savannah Carabin is a junior and plans to start her own branding firm. After listening to Harry she said she's learned how to establish a healthy relationship with her future employees.

"And to listen to him on what it really means to be a boss and to be a leader and not just a boss and grow and have a family within his employee base really struck me and thats something I definitely want to follow through on and I'll always remember that he said that."



Michael Daniels learned first hand from Bluefield Mayor Tom Cole that's its take perseverance and determination despite life's challenges. "My favorite one was the mayor I learned that yea he really stuck out to me like he didn't sugar coat anything you know you want to be successful you got to work hard," Daniels said.

The networking event served as a blue print of what's to come for the City of Bluefield and its future entrepreneurs.

Organizer Jim Spencer said he plans on establishing an entrepreneurship boot camp aimed at high school students as well.