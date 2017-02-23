20th Annual Women's Expo Begins Friday

The 20th annual Women's Expo starts the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Staff from the Women's Expo were there Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 setting up booths and tables. More than 100 vendors will be selling a variety of goods.

"We just basically do everything we can to try to generate interest for women," Jay Quesenberry, Women's Expo manager, said. "It's everything for and about women. Now we say women, but also men come out and the children, families. So it's a great family show."

The Women's Expo starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, and runs through Saturday. The first 50 people in line will get a $25 Little General gas card.

