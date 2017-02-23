Local Principal Speaks on Trump Administration's Decision on Tra - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Local Principal Speaks on Trump Administration's Decision on Transgenders Using Bathrooms

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

President Donald Trump is lifting protections for transgender students in public schools that would allow them to use bathrooms of their choice. 

The Trump Administration made the announcement the night of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. 

Principal Ron Cantley of Woodrow Wilson High School said it's a complicated topic. But his school allows transgender students use the staff bathroom if they're uncomfortable using the regular boys or girls bathrooms. 

"I try not to let school be a place where the controversial social issues of the day get played out and thought out," Cantley said. "But I suppose in times of history, that's what's occurred."

Trump's withdrawal of these transgender protections is considered to be a major victory for Obama Administration critics who believe the government shouldn't be involved with the issue. 

But civil rights groups said it will bring confusion about the federal government's place in enforcing civil rights and could be dangerous for transgender children. 

