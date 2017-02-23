Drug Epidemic Creates Surging Need for Foster Families

Because of the drug epidemic, the need for foster families in southern West Virginia is greater than ever. Angela Wright is a foster treatment parent and has taken six different children into her care over the past five years. Due to confidentiality, Mrs. Wright did not disclose the reasons for those children being placed with her.

"I like to advocate for those who can't fight for themselves," Wright said. "And these kids need someone to stand up for them and care for them."

Wright called the experience of being a foster treatment parent challenging and rewarding. She said the most difficult part of the being a foster treatment parent is legally being required to let the child return to his or her family, especially knowing it could mean sending them back to a drug infested home.

"You give so much of yourself to those children," Wright said. "When they go, a part of you goes too. You want families to be together, but you also want them to be a healthy environment."

There are currently more than 50 children in foster care through the Pressley Ridge Beckley office. Placement in the program does not indicate abuse or neglect, including drug use by the child's natural parents. There are various reason for children to be placed in the foster treatment program. Program directors with Pressley Ridge said many of them have to be with a foster family due to alleged abuse and neglect.

"It's all about our kids," Jennifer Thompson, Pressley Ridge program director, said. "It's about what we give to them. It's about giving them what they haven't had."

"I have one child, but I have 53 kids and more," Chassity Horrocks, another Pressley Ridge program director, said. "And I treat them just like I'd treat my kids. And I worry about them just like I'd worry about my son."

The Pressley Ridge Beckley office receives about 10 referrals for children to go into its foster care program everyday. But Horrocks said nearly every single one is turned down because there aren't enough foster families.

For as long as she has to, Wright said she doesn't mind being one of them.

Fostering a child who comes from addicted parents could last a couple months or even years, depending on how the parents progress. If you would like to become a foster parent, call (304) 252-1106.

