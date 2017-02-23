Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certificate Program At Bluefield College



Bluefield College now has an Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certificate program that began about 6 months ago. The program is designed to help small businesses in the area grow. It's for those who would like to start a business or want to improve their existing business.

Dean of Professional Studies Dr. Sharon Perot said, "It's every 8 weeks a new class is offered so 40 weeks at most. Some people could double up. You could actually take 2 every 5 weeks and have that time so 2 and a half months at most. It's highly interactive. We do a lot of web broadcasting a lot of action projects."

The program is teamed up with community leaders for the city of Bluefield and leaders in Tazewell County.

Anyone interested in the program can call Bluefield College.