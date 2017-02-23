Cash Reward Offered For Clues In Double Homicide Cold Case In Mercer County

Investigators in Mercer County are continuing to search for answers around a double homicide case from 2016. It happened on Turnbull Street near Princeton. On Thursday February 23, 2017, family members and prosecutors held a press conference at the courthouse in Princeton around the unsolved murders. They are looking for clues in the murder of David Hazelwood and Cathy Jo Vance.



Karen Morgan read memories of her sister Cathy Jo Vance at the press conference.

Morgan said, "Get justice and that her children and both families can have some peace and some closure to this horrific loss of our loved ones. I not only lost my sister on Oct. 21, 2016, I also lost myself. She would never leave or hang up the phone without telling me I love you more than anything sis. "

Vance along with David Hazelwood were shot during a robbery back in September of 2016 at a home in the Kirby Addition area near Princeton. Prosecutors say it could be drug related.

Hazelwood died on scene and Vance died days later. Hazelwood's brother Danny Hazelwood is looking for closure.

Danny said, "The family has been holding up ok but still you know with something like this happening, it leaves such a void and a hurt in the family that you don't have closure. There's still so many unanswered questions. You wonder about this, you wonder about that. We do feel comfortable though knowing that the Mercer County Sheriff's Department is doing everything they can to help us out with this."

Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler named 4 persons of interest including Jonathan "Shane" Hadley, James Lester, Janice Perez, and Dakota Parks.

Sitler said, "There are various theories that could make some of them possible suspects but at this point we don't have enough to charge anyone. "

The family is offering a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the solving of this case.

Morgan said, "It has been a shock and it has been a struggle. It's a struggle everyday just to get up and go."

The amount of the reward being offered isn't being released.

Again prosecutors and family members are asking for you to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department if you know anything at all. You can call 304-487-8364.