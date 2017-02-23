Flu Outbreak Hit Fayette County Schools

An influenza outbreak in Fayette County is spreading throughout the student body and it's even caused one school to close.

With influenza spreading throughout Fayette County Schools, it's made many parents nervous. As a concerned mother, Kellie Keller said she doesn't want to send her kids to school with the sickness spreading. "No of course because whenever you send them to school with that and the kids who have the flu gets the other kids sick," said Keller.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year millions of children get sick with the flu and thousands of children are hospitalized, some even die.

Parents have confirmed St. Peter and Paul Catholic School will be closed until Monday and that's because of the amount of students with the flu.

As the Principal of Ansted Middle School, Richard Petitt is no stranger to the flu and said there are protocols to follow when the flu strikes. "We communicate with our central office to let them know how many confirmed cases we have," said Petitt.

From there the Fayette County Board of Education will contact the Fayette County Health Department to see whether or not they need to take action.

While Ansted Middle School has only had a couple reported cases, there are precautions they can take to stop the virus from spreading. "Making sure all the door handles are scrubbed down, water fountains, basic things you would do at home," said Petitt.