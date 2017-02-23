West Virginia Governor Asks for Authority to Furlough State Employees

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is asking the West Virginia Legislature to pass legislation authorizing employee furloughs.

Governor Justice is asking for this authority after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the state's bond rating.

The proposed legislation will give the Governor the ability to issue an executive order to furlough state workers in response to our budget crisis. Also, the bill will define the rights of state employees with respect to their employee benefits during the furlough period.

According to the release from the Governor's office, the expected deficit for the current budget year is over $123 million and next year's projected budget deficit is approaching $500 million.

"Because West Virginia's finances are such a dog's mess, furlough legislation is a necessary precaution to stop the bleeding if we don't act," said Governor Jim Justice. "West Virginia's credit was downgraded because our state keeps kicking the can down the road, and it will get worse if we don't wake up. The longer it takes to pass my Save Our State plan and fix the budget crisis, the deeper we'll be in the ditch and it will require furloughs."

The Governor's office says the furlough legislation would be another tool for Governor Justice to prevent West Virginia from spiraling into a financial black hole.