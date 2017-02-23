State Wrestler disqualified for HSV1 virus, Potentially Others

A number of high school wrestlers in West Virginia may not be able to participate in the State Wrestling Tournament starting Thursday night.

The WVSSAC released an alert Thursday afternoon saying there has been a confirmed case of HSV1 in a wrestler who competed in the 145-pound weight class at the class AAA Region 4 tournament at Parkersburg South last weekend.

Schools potentially affected are Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, and Spring Valley.

The student who tested positive is prohibited from wrestling in the state wrestling tournament. Any athlete who was in direct contact with the infected student while he had lesions should consider seeing their doctor.

One school system, on behalf of two schools, has filed an injunction to allow their students to wrestle.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this developing story.