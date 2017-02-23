Barnwood Living Opens Showroom in White Sulphur Springs



White Sulphur Springs is now home to a new showroom.

The popular DIY Network show Barnwood Builders has opened a store on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs.The showroom is complete with tee shirts, hats, and merchandise made by the Barnwood Living crew and other artisans from across the state.



"The response has been kind of amazing! We thought we would have a little traffic here and there, which is also a huge plus for White Sulphur Springs as we're rebuilding from everything that happened last summer. It has been people from as far away as Indiana and Michigan, and then some of our friends and neighbors close by have stopped in to see us," says showroom manager Katherine Shelton.





The store is open to the public right now, but they are hosting a Grand Opening on May 27th. Cast members from the show will be at the showroom that day signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.