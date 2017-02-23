Greenbrier East High School Students Use MIT Grant to Make a Difference Outside the Classroom

Designing solutions to real world problems and they're given $10,000 to do it. That's the task 15 high schools across the country are working on. One of those 15 schools is from right here in Southern West Virginia.

A board filled with ideas. That's how Greenbrier East's InvenTeam got started on their MIT grant funded project.

"One of them was cardboard housing so we thought that was really great because a recent flood had just happened and a lot of people were homeless because of that," says senior Grace Smith.

After the Project Lead the Way class agreed on that idea, it was time to get to work. Working in an assembly line, the students came up with the design- and process- of creating buildable bricks made of chemicals, water, and recycled cardboard. The goal was creating a solution to real world housing and waste problems.

On the way to that goal, they've been creating solutions to the problems found inside the classroom. "We have our faults, things won't work out, things that happen that shouldn't happen, but we always figure out a way," explains senior Thomas Cornett.

From the beginning, it's taken teamwork, and hard work get from initial design to the current product. Sophomore Joyce Bernardino says, "just seeing the evolution of a design is really cool."

The buildable bricks have been tested against elements like water and fire to ensure they have a use in the real world. Junior Maria Price adds, "this is our thing and we're going to do something with it. It's not just a science fair project."

While there is still work to be done, the students agree that the practicality of their project could reach millions of people in need. "We're really making a difference in the world with this project. Being able to help people and having it out as an actual alternative to wood or concrete or any other building material," sophomore Aja Saldana explains the goal behind the teams efforts.



Thursday night students on the GEHS InvenTeam are giving a mid-grant presentation to MIT and state officials to provide an update on their progress. They will travel to Boston at the end of the year to give MIT a full recap of all they have accomplished. If you would like to help the team fund their trip to MIT, you can donate to their GoFundMe account at GoFundMe.com/GEHSInvenTeam.