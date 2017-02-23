Gov. Justice asks for teacher pay raise and more in education bill

A new bill before the West Virginia Legislature aims to improve the Mountain State's education system. Senate Bill 420 was introduced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. It was authored after Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) traveled the state and spoke with educators. The goal is to revive West Virginia Schools and improve their competitiveness across the country.

"Our local school districts and parents have lost control of what's going on in the classroom," said Gov. Justice. "My plan will transform our public schools into a world-class education system that gives all of our students a shot at success and allows our teacher the freedom to teach."

Among the changes the Governor is looking for is a pay raise for teachers. That would be paid for by reorganization and prioritization of educational programs at the state level. The Governor also wants to restructure the State Department of Education by changing the way shared services are provided. That effort would eliminate the need for Regional Education Service Agencies (RESAs), an action also presented in Senate Bill 181 which has already met some resistance at the local level.

"Charleston thinks it knows what's best for our kids, and after meeting with educators and parents around the state it's as clear as day that the bureaucrats have no clue about what's really going on," responded the Governor. "We've proven how to be 50th; it's time to restructure and rebuild our school system from the bottom up."

Other changes laid out in the Governor's plan include creating a County Superintendents' Advisory Council and making the 180 calendar day policy more flexible for local communities. He also is looking to amend school accreditation and accountability, in part by ending the A to F grading system for schools.