Sen. Manchin co-sponsors HIRE Vets Act

A bill is introduced before the U.S. Senate to establish a national standard to reward business for hiring veterans. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) sponsored the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) Veterans Act.

"While many employers claim to be veteran-friendly, there is no nationally recognized standard for employers to aspire to, or for future veteran employees to seek out," said Sen. Manchin. "This bill will change that, and it is one more step we can take toward making it easier for our servicemen and women to find opportunities for good-paying jobs"

"America's service members and veterans have the knowledge, skills and leadership training that provide a tremendous asset to private-sector employers," added Sen. Blunt. "I've been encouraged to see employers in Missouri and across the nation working to expand opportunities for our military men and women as they transition to the civilian workforce."

The HIRE Vets Act would recognize qualified employers for meeting certain criteria designed to encourage veteran-friendly businesses. It establishes a tiered recognition program, including a Medallion Certificate at platinum and gold levels. Criteria for the awards includes the percentage of new hires, or overall workforce, that is made up of veterans, types of training and leadership development opportunities are made available and what other benefits and resources are offered, such as tuition assistance.