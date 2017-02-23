Rep. Jenkins mobile office holds meeting in Lewisburg

There was some confusion in Lewisburg over a meeting held by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) staff. Residents of Greenbrier County gathered at city hall for what they believed to be a town hall meeting with the Congressman. The actual event was mobile office hours conducted by his staff. As a result of the confusion, some people who attended the meeting were upset that the Congressman did not shot up.

"We need to see some give their side, that they care about our issues," said Mike Sheridan and Kellen Leef. "Our environmental issues, our healthcare issues, our education issues. Those are all important and we need to see Congressman Jenkins here."

Congressman Jenkins issued a statement regarding the mobile office hours.

"Free speech is a cherished constitutional right that must be allowed and protected, and that includes robust debate on important policy issues, My staff and I have held hundreds of constituent meetings, town halls and district office events in my first two year in Congress to hear directly from West Virginians, including dozens of mobile office hours a month. I held a telephone town hall last week with thousands of Wet Virginians and answered questions about diversifying the economy, protecting coal jobs, investing in highways and infrastructure, making health care affordable for families, keeping the Green Bank Observatory open, helping people with disabilities, and caring or our seniors. I appreciate hearing the thoughts and concerns of all of the residents of the Third Congressional District."

Details on what the Congressman has been doing are available on his web site. evanjenkins.house.gov. People can sign up for the Congressman's newsletter. Residents can also request an appearance by using the form below.