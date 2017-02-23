NFL, Steelers aid Clay County prep team hit by floods - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

The National Football League and the Pittsburgh Steelers are helping a West Virginia high school football team recover from last year's devastating floods.
Clay County Schools Superintendent Joe Paxton says the NFL and the Steelers each donated $15,000 last month to Clay County High School. The school's football team lost its equipment in last June's floods and its home field was damaged.
Clay County players visited the Steelers' training camp last summer. The Steelers also invited the players to a January game in Pittsburgh and provided bus fare and lunch money.
Last summer, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, Seminoles offensive line coach Rick Trickett and Alabama head coach Nick Saban sought donations from high school coaches across the country for Clay County and other flooded West Virginia high schools.

