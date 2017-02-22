Fayette County Deputies Investigating Break-in at Local School

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a suspect after a break-in at a local school. It happened at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Ansted Middle School. Sheriff Mike Fridley said when deputies responded to the scene they found that the suspect had forced open a door into the cafeteria. Surveillance camera footage shows a man in a mask. Investigators said the suspect stole two laptop computers and one 55" TV, which was mounted on the wall in the cafeteria.

This incident remains under investigation by Corporal N.D. Hall of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers.