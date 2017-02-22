Brian's Safehouse Receives Generous Donation

A local gymnasium has made a generous donation to a drug rehab center in Mount Hope.

CrossFit Coal presented a check for $1,000 to Brian's Safehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Chip Williams, owner of CrossFit Coal, said he was touched by a talk that some of the people at the Safehouse gave at a church several months ago.

"Everyone who was at that service was impacted in someway by listening to those people talk," Williams said. "And I know our owners group, the people who were there, we left there with the feeling that God put in our hearts, this is something we should get involved with."

Brian's Safehouse will use the donation to help fund its expansion project. The people who live in the Safehouse have been working on a neighboring house.

It will be used for day activities there like classes, meals and life-coaching.

