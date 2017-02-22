New River Community and Technical College Accepting Scholarship Applications

New River Community and Technical College is now taking applications for scholarships from current and prospective students.

More than $50,000 in scholarships from donations are given out by the college each year. The scholarships range from need-based, to academic achievement, to military service and more.

Cameron Tolley, a student who received a scholarship of $1,500 from the college, said it has made paying for his education much easier.

"It does many things as far as taking a financial burden off," Tolley said. "It gives you better opportunity."

To apply for a scholarship at New River Community and Technical College, an essay is required. Previous high school or college transcripts must also be sent in.

The deadline to apply is April 3, 2017.