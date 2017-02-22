Warmer Temperatures Create an Extended Allergy Season

While many people are enjoying the warmer temperatures this winter, that's not the case for everyone. The mild weather is stirring up symptoms for people battling allergies.

"I was coughing, sneezing, spitting up flames and everything," said Robert Cury. Cury's allergy symptoms have been so severe he actually thought he had the flu. Having sickly symptoms from allergies are uncommon this time of the year as the winter weather normally eliminates things like pollen.

Temperatures have made their way into the 50s and doctors said it's the mild weather which is it blame for the extended allergy season. "The mold increasing when it's not cold enough to kill the pollen in the grass," said a Physician Assistant, Lauren Dillon.

As a PA, Lauren Dillion has seen an abundance of allergy patients this season. The long time PA said without having colder temperatures this winter, bacteria won't die and it could become serious. "The flare up of their allergies could lead to other infections like sinusitis and things like that," said Dillon.

With pollen in the air, early treatments can immensely help and there are a variety of ways to treat allergies. "Medications for treatments for allergies and there's allergy immunization in the form of injections," said Dillon.

Dillon said the sooner you recognize the problem the better.