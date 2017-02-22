Beckley VA Medical Center and Mountaineer Food Bank Help Veterans in Need

Dozens of veterans in need were given food the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

It happened through a partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank.

Many veterans continue to fight a tough battle even after coming home from war, hunger. So the Beckley VA Medical Center and Mountaineer Food Bank teamed up to serve around 100 veterans and their families.

"I'd like to thank the good lord for letting this event happen," Warren Aldridge, U.S. Navy veteran, said.

Aldridge waited patiently in line alongside his fellow veterans for food. They said giving back to the people who put their lives on the line for our nation is important.

Especially the ones who are struggling financially.

"It's a good way of the community helping those who protected their rights," Robert Hubbard, U.S. Army veteran, said.

"A lot of people can't afford food with the cost of living right now," Susan Lucas, also a U.S. Army veteran, added. "It's gone up."

Mountaineer Food Bank provided more than 10,000 lbs. of food. The veterans were given boxes of fruits, vegetables and meats.

"Many of our veterans need healthy food, and often times they have an inadequate supply of food, not a good supply, or maybe none at all," Portia Parker, Beckley VA Medical Center social work executive, said. "So we just wanted to be able to supply a healthy amount of food for our veterans."

About 25 people helped out at the mobile food bank. Parker said this is not the last time Beckley VA Medical Center will host an event like this for its veterans.

A date for the next one hasn't been decided.

