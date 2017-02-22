New Bleachers Coming to Tennis Courts At Bluefield City Park

Construction is under way at the tennis courts at Bluefield City Park. Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Bluefield Charles Ridlehuber said they will have 4 sets of bleachers that will be handicap accessible. The bleachers are for fans watching tennis matches. He said this is thanks to a grant they received a few years ago.

Ridlehuber said, "There will be a nice walk way here to the bleachers and just a hope to create an environment where we could maybe host some large tennis tournaments, some state tournaments, things like that."

The construction is expected to be completed by June.