Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney's Office Donates Money To Pocahontas Police Department

A police department in Tazewell County gets a donation to purchase new equipment. George Pilkins has been the Pocahontas Police Chief for almost 4 years now. His police department was recently donated almost $12,000 by the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Pilkins said, "Going to replace a radar unit that's probably 15 to 20 years old and going to buy an ATV to assist the trail police with patrolling the trials."

Pilkins says he plans on hopefully hiring Pocahontas Police Officers in the future. As of right now, he's the only officer in the town. Pilkins said, "Hopefully in the future, if we get some more business to come in town. At one time Pocahontas was a booming town. We'd like to see it boom again."

Commonwealth Attorney Michael Dennis said the money donated was seized during drug or criminal activity.

Dennis said, "To have the ability to help them support law enforcement and the better they do the better it helps us. We're real pleased to be able to give them the funding to assist them in their efforts in law enforcement to provide a safe community for their residents which in turn will help us in prosecuting their cases".

Residents like Mary Anne White are thankful for the donation.

White said, "It will be a tremendous help to the town of Pocahontas and I think it shows that we do want excel our town."

Pilkins said, "I'd like to thank the commonwealth attorney, the sheriff's office, the dispatchers, and Pocahontas Town Council."

Pilkins said about 350 to 400 people live in Pocahontas.

