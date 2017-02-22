UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Princeton

9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2017 UPDATE:

The victim was Kyle Copson, 26, from Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to State Troopers, they gave Copson numerous verbal commands to drop the knife, but he refused to obey the commands. Copson was acting erratic and making verbal threats to harm the Troopers. He lunged toward one of the Troopers in an attempt to stab him. Both Troopers responded to the immediate threat and fired their department issued weapons. Copson died at the scene, as a result of his injuries.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mercer County. It happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

According to a witness, there was a man with a knife outside the Exxon at the intersection of Route 460 and Ambrose Road. State Troopers were called to the scene and tried to speak the man. During the course of the interaction with the suspect the incident moved in the nearby Hardee's parking lot. Around that time the suspect turned toward the troopers and was shot.

Witnesses said the man was killed.There is no word on the victim's name at this time. The incident is still under investigation.