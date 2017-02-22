Greenbrier East High School Students Restore 100 Year Old Engine - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier East High School Students Restore 100 Year Old Engine

Posted: Updated:

In the Agricultural Equipment class at Greenbrier East High School, it's about more than just learning to start an engine. Senior Brandon Loudermilk is learning about a 100 year-old agricultural engine that he and his classmates have been working for months to restore. 

The age of the engine is something that sparked  interest in GEHS students. When they first began to work on it, it was far from in working order. Junior Elwood Goins adds, "I didn't think it was ever going to start. We had to take it all apart, do some other stuff to it, make a new gasket and stuff. We got it running though!" 

After what students say were a few trial and error runs, the engine runs perfectly. Even those failure tests still taught them skills they can take out in to the world with them. Something teacher Jeff Lee is happy to see happen saying, "it fills me with pride knowing they take interest and they take pride in getting it done."

Now that the century old engine has been restored, the students plan to display it this summer at the State Fair of West Virginia. 
 


 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.