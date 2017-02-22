10 years after a deadly fire, Alma mine is recognized for safety

The West Virginia Office of Miner's Health Safety and Training has presented mine safety awards to five Alpha Natural Resources mines. One of those mines, the Aracoma Coal Company's, Alma mine, is the same mine that suffered a major fire in 2006 where two miners died. It has received the Mountaineer Guardian Safety Award two of the last three years.

Other mines that received the award include Brooks Runs South Mining, LLC's Wyoming #2 Mine, Kepler No. 1 Preparation Plant and Spartan Mining, LLC's Trace Transport. The Mountaineer Guardian Safety Award recognizes organizations withe fatality-free operations, superior internal safety programs, cooperative teaming with authorities and minimal safety violations.

"We are proud of the safety achievements of our miners," said Alpha Senior Vice President of Safety and Health, Brian Keaton. "Safety is a value year-round and getting our employees home safely is paramount, so it is gratifying to see these employees honored for the focus and attention they place on the safety of their fellow employees."

A Fayette County surface mine, Republic Energy, LLC's Republic Surface Mine, was honored with the Barton B. Lay, Jr. Milestones of Safety Award. This is the second time in four years the operation has received this honor. It is the most prestigious award given by the WV Office of Miner's Health Safety and Training.

The awards were presented at the Mountaineer Guardian luncheon during the 44th Annual Mining Symposium on Feb. 22, 2017. The awards are sponsored to help promote safety in West Virginia's mines and facilities.