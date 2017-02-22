West Virginia University survey examines safety, assaults

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Most West Virginia University students surveyed last year say they feel physically safe on campus, though 18 percent say they experienced some unwanted sexual contact and 10 percent said someone tried to have oral, anal or vaginal sex without their consent.

Among 5,718 main campus students in Morgantown, male and female, who responded to the survey, more than 5 percent said they'd been vaginally penetrated and 3.5 percent anally penetrated without their consent and 5 percent said they'd been coerced or forced into nonconsensual oral sex.

Provost Joyce McConnell says university officials are pleased most students feel safe, and they're committed to lowering the number of incidents.

On hate- or bias-motivated incidents, 17 percent of students say they were unwillingly exposes to racist, sexist or other offensive online images.

