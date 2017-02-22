Addiction hotline helps more than 10,000 West Virginians

The HELP4WV Hotline that was launched less than two years ago has passed a major milestone. According to First Choice Services, the substance abuse and behavioral health helpline has now taken more than 10,000 calls. The goal of the program is to connect West Virginians with resources to combat addiction and mental health issues.

It was set up by First Choice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in September 2015. It features a 24-hour call and text line 1-844-HELP4WV (1-844-435-7498). There is also help online at www.help4wv.com where there is a searchable database of behavioral health providers in West Virginia.

The call line has agents who assist people in finding the treatment they need. All calls are confidential, and many of the agents who are answered the line are support specialists or coaches with personal experience in recovery from mental health or substance abuse issues.