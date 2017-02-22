Sen. Joe Manchin addresses budget concerns in letter to President Trump

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has sent a letter to President Trump outlining West Virginia's priorities as the President crafts the 2018 budget proposal. Sen. Manchin is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee which will review the budget submitted to Congress.

In the letter, Sen. Manchin highlighted several area that need special attention. Among those areas are the care of children and those in need, improving the economy and creating jobs, keeping promises to senior citizens and veterans, putting a priority on national security, improving infrastructure and energy independence.

"While I firmly believe that the national debt is one of the greatest threats facing this nation," wrote Sen. Manchin. " I also believe that we must continue to invest in the values and principals that make this nation the greatest country on earth."

The complete text of the letter can be read below: