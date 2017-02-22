Missing teen found safe

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 UPDATE:

According to officers with the Prince William County Police in Virginia, Makayla Mattei has been found safe and unharmed in Harrisonburg, VA. Makayla was declared missing and endangered on Feb. 20.

She was found in the company of 21-year-old Meiti Metsla who had apparently been having inappropriate online conversations with the teenage girl. Metsla was arrested and charged with Using a Communication Device to Solicit Certain Offenses Involving Children.

Police are now working to reunite Makayla with her family in Dumfries, VA. Virginia State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI all assisted with the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: State Police in Virginia are asking for help from the community to find a teenage girl who is believed to be in danger. The missing child alert was issued at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department are searching for Makayla Phyllis Mattei. She is 15-years-old, stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weights 180-pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that she wears in an afro. Makayla was wearing a pink Georgia State sweatshirt and dark colored leggings with black shoes that have pink stripes.

She was last seen at 2845 Banks Court in Dumfries, VA. Makayla is considered to be in danger because she is in need of medication which she does not have for a serious medical condition. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

This is a Virginia Endangered Child Alert and not an Amber Alert. That is because the circumstances do not meet all the activation criteria for an AMBER Alert.