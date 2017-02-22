UPDATE: Missing senior citizen from Virginia found safe.

11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 UPDATE:

Virginia State Police said they have found James J. Lovett who went missing from Bristol, Virginia on Sunday. He was located in Georgia and officials said he is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Senior Alert has been issued in Virginia on February 22, 2017.

The Virginia State Police are looking for James J. Lovett. The missing 84 year old has blue eyes and gray hair. He is 6' 1" tall, and was last seen wearing a blue checkered long-sleeve shirt, blue checkered long pants, a blue checkered jacket and tan loafers.

Police say he is without his medications, and is believed to be in danger. Lovett was last seen on Sunday (2/19/17) morning in Bristol. He may be driving a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis with Tennessee plates. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131.