Liens show Justice-owned companies owe state $4.4 million

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Tax liens show Gov. Jim Justice's coal companies still owe cash-strapped West Virginia $4.4 million in unpaid state taxes due at least a year ago.



The liens, filed in Raleigh County where parent company Southern Coal Corp. is based, show Kentucky Fuel owing $2.7 million through 2014 and Justice Energy owing $1.7 million.



Other liens include $739,000 by the IRS against Kentucky Fuel and private judgments against Kentucky Fuel, Virginia Fuel and Southern Coal totaling $2.9 million.



Spokesman Grant Herring says the governor isn't involved now in the operation of his family's businesses, and the tax obligations are a matter for company comment.



Southern Coal didn't immediately reply to a query Tuesday. In January, the company said it will meet every obligation it owes. It didn't say when.