Community meeting held in Summers County about a potential new water system

Members of the Jumping Branch/Nimitz Public Service District met Tuesday evening with community members in the area to discuss a new water service. 59 News was at the meeting and talked with some people about their opinion on the plans.

Jack Lester's well sits just outside his home in Summers County, but it's been dry for nearly a decade. He and his neighbors are forced to either buy bottled water or collect it from a stream when they can.

"They haul water, they have tanks to put it in and pump it out. They don't have enough water to wash clothes," said Jack Lester, Summers County resident.

He was thrilled when he heard about the possibility of being able to use a new water service. "It would be a blessing for us. We have three children wanting to build out there, if we get water," Lester added.

He's part of the 112 residents who could have access to cleaner water. Members from the Public Service District are hoping the new service will eliminate high sulfur and iron content issues, along with E. coli contaminants in their water.

The proposed water service would be accessible for residents in the Madams Creek Road and Broomstraw Road areas of Summers County.

"Any area that has water service improves quality of life, you usually see residential growth and potentially business growth too. It definitely impacts lives and helps the residents that live there," said Eric Combs, Region One Planning and Development Council.

In order to move forward with the funding and construction of the project the P.S.D. needs to secure 80% of the signatures of potential customers. Once the P.S.D. receives the signatures and funding needed to start the project they're expecting it'll take about three years to finish.