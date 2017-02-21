Beckley Z-Way Project Continues With Sonic Building Demolition

The Beckley Z-Way project continues to progress.

Rob Rappold, city mayor, said one of the immediate next steps is knocking down the old Sonic restaurant building off of Eisenhower Drive. He told 59News there were questions about bad soil that had stalled the process.

But now the state is ready to move forward with that part of the Z-Way project.

"We know the project overall is well behind schedule from the original completion date," Rob Rappold, Beckley mayor, said. "But I think we're making up that ground."

Rappold said completed parts of the Z-Way project have had a positive economic impact by allowing easier access points into major streets in Beckley. There are hopes the entire Z-Way can be completed by August, 2017.

