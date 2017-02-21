New Pharmacy Opens in Beckley

A new pharmacy opened up in Beckley.

Apex Pharmacy & Compounding cut the ribbon for its grand opening on Ragland Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. It has three owners and two employees.

Apex owners said the pharmacy offers technology that most in the state do not.

"We're one of two sterile compounding pharmacies in the state," Jeff Brooks, Apex Pharmacy co-owner, said. "We also do compounding for a lot of specialties out there and the retail side."

Apex serves all of West Virginia. The company is in the process of servicing surrounding states as well.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.