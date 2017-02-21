Silver Alert For Seniors Legislation Proposed

Legislation is being reviewed to create a new program to help find missing seniors.

It would change Silver Alerts.

Byron Billings is a senior citizen who likes to visit his friends at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging. He said some of them suffer from Alzheimer's or Dementia.

"Their mind might go back to a certain time in their life, and they might think they're walking with a friend, and we lose them," Billings said.

Billings believes there should be a program to help his fellow seniors. Lt. Jason McDaniel of the Beckley Police Department said Silver Alerts could be the answer.

"One of their family members, or a neighbor, or whomever reports that to law enforcement," Lt. McDaniel said. "We go into investigation. And if the investigation reveals that this person could be in danger, and they truly are missing, then we as a law enforcement agency do a silver alert."

House Bill 2167 expands the current Silver Alert system in West Virginia. Right now it is only used for those who are "cognitively impaired."

But if the bill passes it would expand silver alerts to cover missing people who are more than 65 years old. Billings the program could someday help him, too.

"For me, I'm headed in that direction," Billings said. "I have a small amount of Dementia myself. I forget."

The bill is on the House Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 for a third reading.

