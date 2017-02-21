Greenbrier County Native Troy Clemons Gets Another Year as WVU Mascot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Greenbrier County native Troy Clemons has been named West Virginia University's mascot for another year.

Clemons beat out three other finalists. His selection by a committee of faculty, staff and students was announced at the WVU men's basketball game with Texas on Monday night.

The other Mountaineer Mascot finalists were Trevor Kiess of Elkins, Jesse Lackey of Salem and Savannah Lusk of Covel.

