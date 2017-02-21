Meet the Millennials Event Set For Thursday In Bluefield

In honor of National Entrepreneurship Week, the Community and Economic Development Department for the city of Bluefield will be holding an event on Thursday February 23, 2017 called "Meet the Millennials." It will be at the Clover Club in Bluefield from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The purpose of the event is to educate the younger generation on how to start a business. It's part of the CREATE Opportunity Initiative. Current business owners will be talking with the people who attend.

Community and Economic Development Director Jim Spencer said, "The goal is to have young aspiring millennials that are interested in starting a business to be able to network with 10 existing business owners in the city and region. By doing that they'll hear lessons learned and the story the successful entrepreneurs."



The event is free. All aspiring entrepreneurs are welcome to attend.