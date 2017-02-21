Beckley Non-profit needs help feeding hungry kids

A non profit organization in Beckley needs your help feeding a need in the community.

One Voice is currently accepting donations of food for their Food for Angels Program

The program is aimed at providing food for roughly 250 hungry children in Raleigh County.

Melonie Terry is the program director for the organization. "The Food For Angels program serves school aged students who reside in high risk environments and some of the things we collect are single portion food items small bag of potato chips, pop tarts, cereal boxes, juice boxes Vienna Sausages. You know those types of things easy to open easy to prepare for kids," she said.

For more information visit onevoicewv.org