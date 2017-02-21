A Morning Walk Turns Ugly Leaving Two Women Dead

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Morning morning (2/20).

Alex B. Bunker, a 27-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Bland County, VA.

Bunker struck and killed two women and left a third woman injured.

All three women were enjoying their morning walk on the 2100 block of Wilderness Road until Bunker hit them with his vehicle then fled the scene.

Bunker is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail and is facing charges including a hit-and-run, failure to report an incident and reckless driving.